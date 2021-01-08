How did a mob get inside the U.S. Capitol? That's the question Michigan Senator Gary Peters is trying to answer.
"We have to get an understanding of what happened, what failures in leadership occurred so we can prevent this from ever happening again," he said.
Peters, with other senators, announced hearings on and oversight of security failures on Wednesday.
And he blames President Donald Trump for the violence that erupted.
"I have always said from day one as he was starting to put this information out, that this is dangerous,” Peters said. “This is dangerous rhetoric that could have very dangerous consequences, and clearly no one should question that now after we have witnessed this violent attack on the Capitol."
Peters says he and many colleagues now support invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.
"The cabinet led by the Vice President should invoke the 25th Amendment," said Senator Tim Kaine (D-Virginia).
"I absolutely believe it should be on the table," said Senator Mark Warner (D-Virginia)
Two cabinet members have already resigned.
"What they should be doing is doing their constitutional duty and actually removing a president who is simply unfit for service,” Peter said. “It is also I think imperative that we hold this president accountable and send a very clear signal to future presidents that this type of behavior will never be accepted."
Peters hasn't spoken to other senators about impeachment yet, but when they were all hiding from Wednesday’s mob, he said many republican colleagues expressed anger toward the President.
"Donald Trump has acted shamefully, he has been in flagrant dereliction of his duty," said Senator Ben Sasse (R-Nebraska).
"I don't know if the president knows what he's going to do tomorrow or the day after, let alone what he's going to do in the next few hours,” Peters said. “That should be a concern to each and every one of us."
