For most taxpayers, relief money is on the way.
The coronavirus relief package will distribute $1,200 per adult and $500 per child to families in need.
For U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, the legislation left out a major group of people.
“We know that dependents are still relying on their families for financial resources, that’s why this needs to be fixed,” said U.S. Senator Gary Peters.
Today, Stabenow and Peters co-sponsored a new bill they say will fill a gap not addressed in the COVID-19 relief aid package.
“We need to make sure that anyone who is a dependent, whether it’s an adult or whether it’s a 17 or 18-year-old, or a college student, that the family is able to get the same $500 per person,” said Stabenow.
The “All Dependents Could Act” would include the definition of a dependent in a household.
“We settled on using the childcare tax credit definitely for a child which unfortunately goes up to 17,” said Stabenow.
Senator Peters says that money is vital for young adults who may not have a steady source of income, like college students.
“If they’re off this summer, it’s going to be difficult for them to find employment,” said Peters.
With so much uncertainty still ahead, Senator Stabenow wants to ensure everyone will be included when it comes to aid and relief.
“Hopefully we’ll be able to get it done in the next package because everyone should be getting support and help at this time as everyone is being asked to do their part,” said Stabenow.
