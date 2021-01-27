Governor Gretchen Whitmer will take the podium and address the state of Michigan for the third time on the night of Jan. 27.
This year's State of the State will be different than any other.
Whitmer, will deliver her speech virtually, following CDC pandemic guidelines. One of the key points of tonight's address will be finding common ground across party lines.
“It’ll be virtual. I’ll be watching it from my couch at home,” Senator Jim Ananich from Flint said.
COIVD-19 has thrown the country and state through the ringer.
“This year felt like a decade,” Senator Ken Horn from Frankenmuth said.
The state is facing overwhelming challenges with education lagging, restaurants still closed and vaccines just starting to roll out.
“What I would hope for is she gets up and tells us how she’ll reopen our economy safely. Keep our people healthy and put them back to work again,” Horn said.
Horn said he has high hopes, but low expectation.
“The Governors probably going to make the same speech she made last year, wanting to go it alone. She’s going to change from roads to pandemic. We’ll hear a lot of finger pointing about partisanship,” Horn said.
He said he wants to hear about economic opportunities fair vaccine distribution and education.
He said 2021 should be Michigan’s year of recovery.
“So, when the Governor talks about 5.6 billion dollars, which she will because she’s already asked for it. This shouldn’t just be money to keep businesses closed and keep unemployment benefits. My businesses need cash to re-enter and to be able write a payroll check,” Horn said.
“I think we’ll hear the governor is going to do what’s in the best interest of the health of all residents. And that can sometimes be unpopular. But I think she’ll roll out some plans on how we can move forward both in COIVD-19, the economy,” Ananich said.
Ananich is more optimistic of Whitmer’s speech, but he also said the three big he wants to hear about economy, health and education.
“We still can’t allow our kids to loss a full year of education. So, I’m hoping to hear some concrete plans on how we can make sure families can catch back up again.”
