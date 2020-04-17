Michigan’s senators are responding to reopening the country during the pandemic.
Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters answered questions during a town hall, hosted by Detroit’s TV stations.
Both Democrats said all of Congress is working together to protect all Americans and the economy.
Stabenow said a second stimulus package is in the works that could include a heroes fund with hazard pay for workers on the frontline, including healthcare and even grocery store employees.
“It’s wonderful to say thank you, but we need to do more to make them whole financially for their families,” Stabenow said.
Peters would like to see an additional $13 an hour on top of their regular pay.
He said he continues to push for more money for rural hospitals and small businesses as he said it’s estimated 43% may have to permanently close in less than six months.
“You can’t restart an economy if our small businesses are out of business,” Peters said.
Both Senators expressed frustration over the pace of testing for COVID-19.
“We have to have information and testing done in a way that we feel confident to go to work,” Stabenow said.
“It has to be driven by public safety,” Peters said.
Peters also acknowledged the lottery does help fund Michigan’s schools, but he wouldn’t call it essential.
(1) comment
These two democrats didn't mention the democrats in congress are holding up funds to help small businesses demanding matching funds for their pork.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.