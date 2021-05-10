Under the health department's "Vacc to normal" plan, each time that number rises five percent, pandemic restrictions will loosen. At 70 percent, all major mitigation efforts will end.
From zoom meetings to the countless distractions. Working remotely has its pros and cons.
“It’s in our nature to work together innovate. It’s really hard to innovate at a zoom call at your kitchen table. Prior to the pandemic, did you ever think you could do your job remotely? Only by force,” said Veronica Horn from the Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce.
Though many have gotten used to working remote, they may be heading back to the office soon.
55 percent of Michiganders have had at least one dose of the vaccine.
It is the first milestone in Governor Whitmer’s “Vacc to Normal” plan.
“So, two weeks from now we can take our first step to get vac to normal. On May 24, all workplaces will be allowed to return to in person work,” Whitmer said.
“The businesses I’ve spoken with are very eager to get their people back to work and they can do it safely,” Horn said.
Horn works with businesses that have gone remote and has been remote herself for more than a year. She is eager to get back to the office but expects most return-to-work policies will vary by business.
“It is not going to be doors opening and everybody’s back to work. Our organization, we’re actually surveying and talking to our employees. Do they feel comfortable returning? If not is there something we can do to make you feel more comfortable?” Horn said.
Horn said a lot of local businesses spent thousands on PPE and plexiglass to keep offices safe, only to have to go remote. On the other side of the coin, some companies have spent thousands on equipment- to go remote.
Office buildings cost money to upkeep and then employers must consider employees personal situations.
“Now we can go back but there’s still people with school problems and daycare problems with their kids. Businesses have to deal with that,” Horn said.
Only time will tell the route businesses choose as vaccination rates continue to rise more openings will continue. The next milestone is 60 percent, where most venues will be allowed increased capacity.
