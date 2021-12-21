The state of Michigan is setting a goal to have 1 million more Michiganders, including 95 percent of eligible nursing home residents, receive the COVID-19 booster by Jan. 31.
Michigan’s positivity rate has decreased but, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) states, is still relatively high at 16.2 percent, and reflects high transmission levels. Cases are at 477 cases per million, and the state health department expects that number to rise as the omicron variant continues to spread. During the past month, Michiganders between 30 to 39-year-olds have been experiencing the highest case rate and there were increases in the hospital admissions among most age groups under 50, according to MDHHS.
COVID-19 patients make up 20.8 percent of hospital beds. This number has been increasing for 22 weeks and the mortality rate is high as well, MDHSS said. From Dec. 3 to 9, there were 756 COVID-19 deaths.
“As omicron becomes the dominant COVID-19 variant in the United States, we all have to step up this holiday season to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe,” Whitmer said. “Our hospitals and health care workers have been working tirelessly to save lives, and we are in for a tough four to six weeks. We must all take action to protect ourselves and help our healthcare workers and hospitals do their jobs. I encourage every Michigander who is eligible to get their booster shot. Together, we can help 1 million more Michiganders, including 95% of all eligible nursing home residents get their boosters by the end of January 2022. We know from preliminary data that the booster offers more robust protection against omicron. A 15-minute appointment to get your booster can help keep you out of the hospital and save your life. If you still have not gotten vaccinated yet, know that it is not a matter of if you will get sick but of when. We have safe and effective vaccines. Please get your shots.”
MDHHS is working with local, state and federal partners to support health systems and address the surge. The state health department has been coordinating the distribution of Monoclonal Antibody medication as well as expanding and identifying staffing resources for sites. Mechanical ventilators are being supplemented to meet the demand in ICUs.
In October, unvaccinated Michiganders had 4.3 times the risk of testing positive for COVID-19 and 13.2 times the risk of dying from COVID-19 than people who were fully vaccinated, the state said.
From Jan. 3 to Dec. 15, people who were unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated represented 85.1 percent of COVID-19 cases, 88.1 percent of hospitalizations and 85.5 percent of deaths.
“Today, we remain at a severe point in the pandemic. As the more transmissible omicron variant continues to spread, now is the time for everyone to make sure you have plans for the holidays that will keep you and your family safe into the New Year and make sure we all have access to care if we need it,” Hertel said. “We have been surging staffing, requesting more resources, and prioritizing keeping Michiganders safe. None of us can predict whether we will get mild or severe symptoms or find ourselves facing long COVID symptoms. Even otherwise healthy and young people can get sick or end up needing care, so it is important that everyone use all the proven prevention strategies at our disposal. If you are gathering with family, friends or traveling to a bowl game, be extra vigilant, get vaccinated, get tested and wear a mask to keep yourself and your family safe.”
