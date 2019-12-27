The family of a Detroit teenager who crashed an all-terrain vehicle and died after he was shot with a Taser has reached a $12 million settlement in a lawsuit against state troopers.
The agreement was filed Friday in federal court, months after Mark Bessner was sentenced to at least five years in prison for involuntary manslaughter.
Bessner and a partner were patrolling a Detroit neighborhood in 2017 when Damon Grimes drove an all-terrain vehicle near their car.
Bessner said he fired a Taser because he believed Grimes had a gun. The teen didn't have a weapon.
