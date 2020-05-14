The state of Michigan has announced a settlement in a lawsuit filed by former Detroit schoolchildren, weeks after a federal appeals court issued a groundbreaking decision recognizing a constitutional right to education and literacy.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the plaintiffs announced the agreement early Thursday.
They say the settlement "will help secure the right of access to literacy for students in Detroit who faced obstacles they never should have faced."
“I have always said that every student, no matter where they come from, has a birthright to a quality public education,” Whitmer said. “Students in Detroit faced obstacles to their education that inhibited their ability to read – obstacles they never should have faced. In the future, I will remain committed to ensuring paths to literacy for children across Michigan. Today’s settlement is a good start, but there’s more work to do to create paths to opportunity for our children. I look forward to working with the legislature to provide funding for Detroit schools and districts across the state to help ensure educators and students have the resources they need for success.”
The Republican-led Legislature recently asked the full 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to set aside the 2-1 ruling.
“Today, I’m overwhelmed with joy for the opportunities this settlement opens up for students in Detroit," said Jamarria Hall, a 2017 graduate of Osborn High School and part of the class of plaintiffs in Gary B. v. Whitmer. "Starting this journey four years ago parents and students knew we wanted a better education, and now to really be heard for the first time means everything.”
