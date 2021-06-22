Parts of Michigan’s Sex Offender Registration Act or SORA have been ruled unconstitutional, rendering the registration law un-enforceable against those convicted before April 11, 2011.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan is applauding the decision.
“This is a clear message to prosecutors that they cannot continue to prosecute people under the prior statue because it was unconstitutional,” Miriam Aukerman, from the ACLU Michigan said.
The judge’s order also eliminates prosecutions for working or residing in student safety zones, or missing requirements to report phone numbers, e-mail addresses and license plates.
“So, for people who were prosecuted under the old statute, they should certainly talk to defense attorneys about the implications for their individual cases, for people who are facing prosecution,” Aukerman said.
In December of 2020, the Michigan legislature passed the “New SORA”, attempting to clear up constitutional issues, but the ACLU said it’s no less problematic.
“The registry is bloated, it’s broken, it’s ineffective. It actually makes us less safe. It really undermines people’s ability to re-enter into the community,” Aukerman said. “Despite that, the legislature basically passed a new law that repeats the same failed policies.”
The court’s ruling is possibly leading to new legislative efforts at finalizing another unified registration statue, able to survive constitutional review like the national model.
Michigan State Police said they’re reviewing the ruling and intend to comply. The ruling goes into effect 60 days after the judgement enters.
