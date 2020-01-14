A Michigan shelter dog is getting a new life and a new career after being tapped for 2020 Puppy Bowl.
Logan was one of six dogs taken from a puppy mill in St. Clair County, where he and his brothers were all nearly hairless and itchy due to Mange.
Staff at the Blue Water Area Humane Society stepped up to help the pups, helped clear their mange and Logan got adopted to his own family along with one of his brothers.
Now Logan is facing a new challenge as he fights for the Chewy “Lambarky” Trophy in Puppy Bowl XVI.
Representing Team Ruff, Logan will take the field with his teammates on February 2 at 3 p.m. on Animal Planet.
Logan even has the chance of taking home MVP, Most Valuable Puppy.
To read more about their mission and check out adoptable animals, check out the Blue Water Facebook page.
