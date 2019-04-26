Former Eaton County Sheriff's Sergeant Jim West could soon receive a pension for the epilepsy he developed 20 years after he was beaten in the head with a metal flashlight during an arrest.
The Municipal Employees Retirement System board has voted to award a duty-related disability pension to West.
The approval also means the 49 year old could receive health care coverage for the seizures he developed twenty years after the 1997 beating.
Eaton County had argued that West's epilepsy wasn't connected to the beating, despite doctors who said they were linked.
