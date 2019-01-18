The sheriff in western Michigan's largest county says her jail won't release people to federal immigration agents unless they present an arrest warrant from a judge.
The decision was announced Friday, after lawyers said a war veteran was picked up at the Kent County jail and detained for three days in December. Jilmar Ramos-Gomez was released by Immigration and Customs Enforcement after a lawyer proved he's a U.S. citizen born in Michigan.
Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young says she joins people who have expressed "outrage" over Ramos-Gomez' treatment by ICE.
The 27-year-old Marine veteran was in jail on charges related to an incident at a hospital. Grand Rapids police say they contacted ICE.
Ramos-Gomez has mental-health problems. ICE says he told them he was in the U.S. illegally.
