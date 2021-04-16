Michigan is making changes to its COVID-19 vaccine dashboard to report data more clearly and simply.
“Since we started vaccinating Michiganders, we have had the opportunity to improve our data systems and evolve processes,” MDHHS director Elizabeth Hertel said. “We continue to seek ways to improve the quality and accuracy of data shared within the COVID-19 dashboard. Over 5.5 million Michiganders have received at least their first dose of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as we work to reach our goal of vaccinating 70% of Michiganders age 16 and older.”
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will make the following changes to the dashboard on Wednesday, April 14:
- Show the date the vaccine(s) are delivered to providers.
- This makes it easier to understand where vaccines are located and how quickly they are being administered.
- Show the number of doses delivered by both state providers and federal programs within the state (previously the data showed only the deliveries from the state’s allocations).
- Users of the dashboard will see the date, quantity, and location of all doses delivered to state-enrolled partners and federal program participants.
- Data can be filtered by state and federal distribution.
- The number of doses administered will look slightly different.
- An improved deduplication method will show a more accurate description of the number of first and second doses administered.
- The updated dataset will also include more precise address information, which may cause a variation in total number of doses administered within each county, local health department jurisdiction and preparedness region.
MDHHS said all updates will be reflected in public use data sets, and provider data will not change. Michiganders who have received a COVID-19 vaccine while out-of-state can share that information with their provider to enter into the state’s database.
