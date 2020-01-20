A technology change is forcing Michigan's corrections department to spend about $4.6 million to fit more than 4,000 parolees and others under state supervision with new ankle monitors.
Michigan Department of Corrections Public Information Officer Chris Gautz says the change is necessary because the 3G-enabled monitors won't work because Verizon is upgrading its network from 3G to 4G.
He says the process of swapping out devices for those wearing the ankle bracelets is expected to take about 45 days.
The bracelets that track the movements of parolees and others under state supervision are worn by people convicted of sex offenses, domestic violence and other crimes.
