The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency has started issuing payments for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PAU) claimants.
Those who had benefit weeks remaining on their claim as of Dec. 26, can now begin certifying their claims through their MiWAM accounts.
The UIA said it is still in the process of programming new system changes to start more payments under the Continuing Assistance Act (CAA) for PEUC and PUA claimants who have exhausted their benefit allowance on or before Dec. 26.
The agency expects to complete these changes by Jan. 30.
“We’re continuing to work towards implementing the remaining provisions of these federal programs as quickly as possible,” UIA Acting Director Liza Estlund Olson said. “Even though we were among some of the first states to begin issuing the additional $300 payments, we won’t rest until everyone who is eligible is able to certify for benefits.”
Claimants should continue to monitor their MiWAM accounts and www.michigan.gov/UIA for more updates.
