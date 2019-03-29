The no. 2 seed Michigan St. faced off against the no. 3 seed LSU on March 29, as the third round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament continued.
The Spartans won with a score of 80 to 63.
The Spartans will face the winner of the Duke vs Va. Tech. game in round 4 on March 31.
