All state park campgrounds are closed through at least June 21, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
The move comes as a response to the COVID-19 epidemic, and Governor Whitmer’s subsequent executive orders.
The DNR said all camping and overnight lodging reservations for dates between May 15 (previous date which all campgrounds were closed through) and June 21 can be changed to later in the season, or reservations can be canceled for a full refund. Below are the reimbursement options outlined by the state"
- Request to change reservation dates to later in the season (pending availability within the reservation booking window) and earn a free night for that time period. No reservation fees or cancellation/modification fees will be charged. Reservation holders who want this option must contact the call center at 800-447-2757 by May 15 at 8 p.m.
- Choose a full refund to automatically be applied to original payment method, including the reservation fee. Reservation holders DO NOT need to take any action; all remaining reservations will automatically be canceled after May 15, and an email will be sent when the refund is completed. No cancellation/modification fees will be charged.
In addition, reservation holders whose camping reservations for stays between March 23 and May 15 were canceled due to COVID-19 are eligible for a free night of camping on reservations made later in the season. Those who want to make a reservation or have already booked one for a later date should call 800-447-2757 by May 15 at 8 p.m. and have their canceled booking number handy.
The DNR also added that reservations extending beyond June 21 will be changed to June 22 arrival date and canceled nights will automatically be refunded to the original payment method.
Questions can be directed to the reservation call center at 800-447-2757.
All Michigan state forest campgrounds are closed through at least June 9, according to the DNR. And dispersed camping on public lands is closed through at least May 15. CLICK HERE for more details from the DNR.
