All state park campgrounds are closed through at least May 15, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
The move comes as a response to the COVID-19 epidemic, and Governor Whitmer’s subsequent executive orders.
The DNR also said the following are closed through at least May 15: All Michigan state forest campgrounds, dispersed camping on public lands, all overnight lodging facilities and shelters, and sanitation (or dump) stations.
The state said they will not be able to honor camping reservations prior to May 15. But reservation holders will receive full refunds, including their nonrefundable reservation fee. If a reservation extends past May 14, arrival dates will be adjusted to May 15, and reservation holders will receive a refund for the canceled nights.
If you have more questions regarding reservation cancellations, call 800-447-2757.
This date is still subject to change based on changes to the Governor’s executive orders.
