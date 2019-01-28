All non-essential state employees have been sent home, and the Michigan State Capitol is closed today due to winter weather.
In a tweet, severe weather was blamed for the day-long closure at the Capitol, and for sending those non-essential state employees home at 10 a.m.
The building is due to re-open for tours and business on Tuesday, Jan. 29.
Michigan State Police are staying put, and on the roads.
The Michigan State Capitol is closed today - Monday, January 28 - due to severe weather. The building is due to reopen for tours and business on Tuesday, January 29. Thank you for your patience! Stay warm and safe out there! @migov— MI State Capitol (@MIStateCapitol) January 28, 2019
