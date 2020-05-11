During a press conference on Monday, May 11, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gave comments on recent threats she and lawmakers in Lansing have received.
Some of them have created great concern.
“People can have any opinion they want, but to threaten someone else is beyond the pale. And it is not right. And it is contrary to the principles that founded this great country of ours. And I would appreciate it if others would do their part to lower the heat,” Whitmer said.
Whitmer’s comments came after the Michigan State Capitol Commission met to discuss the possibility of banning firearms from the state capitol building.
“We’ve been thrown into an issue that by it’s very nature has partisan implications,” said Gary Randall, with the commission.
The Michigan State Capitol Commission hosted a virtual vote on whether to ban guns from the capitol building on Monday.
“We have over 200,000 school children who visit their capitol every year. We want it to be a warm and inviting and educational visit,” Randall said.
Members of the commission voted to delay the decision, with many of them saying they wanted to look deeper into the legality of the situation.
Which is something Attorney General Dana Nessel disagrees with.
“They have a formal legal opinion from the chief law enforcement official and the top attorney in the state of Michigan, which is what I was elected to be as attorney general. And I received over two million votes in order to qualify for that position. So for them to now say they need further legal advice, even though everyone knows that a formal AG opinion is binding on state agencies and state commissions, again, I think is disingenuous at best,” Nessel said.
Nessel said the commission is passing the buck.
“We know that there are protests that are planned for this week. So we have a situation where we could very well likely see people carrying assault weapons who are back in the capitol and that could happen only days from now. And so essentially, they’re saying their vote is to not address this very important issue and they’ve known about this for quite some time,” Nessel said.
Nessel said lives could very well be on the line. She said to delay the vote is the wrong decision.
“Understanding that there are credible threats to state officials, critical threats to law enforcement, and specific threats as to incidents that might take place at the capitol as early as this week, I think this is a reckless decision for the commission to have made,” Nessel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.