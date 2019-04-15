The Michigan State University Museum is staging an exhibit created in collaboration with the sexual assault victims of now-imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar.
"Finding Our Voice: Sister Survivors Speak" opens Tuesday. The exhibit incorporates and is inspired by teal ribbons that were tied to trees around campus as a reminder of the survivors.
The display also includes a wall of 505 tiles honoring the known victims of Nassar. There's also a detailed timeline extending through the exhibition covering three decades of abuse.
Nassar was sentenced to decades in prison after hundreds of girls and women said he sexually molested them under the guise that it was medical treatment. His crimes encompassed his time working for Michigan State and Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.
The exhibit runs through March 2020.
