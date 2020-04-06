The Michigan State Fireman’s Association (MSFA) is warning residents of an email phishing scam that uses the association’s name.
The email, appearing to be sent from MSFA’s President Michael McLeieer, requests the recipient to buy gift cards for preventative items for those affected by COVID-19.
The nationwide email scam was sent in Michigan on Sunday, April 5.
MSFA said the email appears to be originating from Denmark.
“The Michigan State Firemen’s Association is not soliciting any funds for COVID-19 or any other program. Please do not respond to the email and do not purchase any gift cards or iTune cards for COVID-19 or other causes,” the association wrote in a press release.
If anyone does receive an email like this, contact MSFA President Michael McLeieer at (269) 492-3340 or by email at michael.mcLeieer@escapeinc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.