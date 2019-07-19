Michigan State has fired women's rowing coach Matt Weise.
Athletic department spokesman Matt Larson confirmed Friday that athletic director Bill Beekman told Weise on Tuesday that he wanted to go in a different direction with the program. Weise had spent 14 seasons as head coach and seven years as an assistant.
Michigan State won Big Ten team titles in 2008 and 2009. The Spartans finished seventh at this year's Big Ten rowing championships in May.
Samantha Sarff will serve as interim coach as Michigan State looks for a replacement for Weise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.