Michigan State University has agreed to improve its processes for investigating sexual misconduct complaints, institute a new chaperone policy for sensitive medical exams and take other steps to resolve a federal civil rights investigation related to Larry Nassar's abuse.
The agreement was announced Monday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office for Civil Rights. It covers the university where Nassar worked, the MSU HealthTeam and MSU Health Care Inc.
MSU and the associated entities will revise their non-discrimination policies and, when conducting sensitive exams, require that a chaperone be present and provide patients with an appropriate gown and privacy.
Nassar, an ex-campus sports doctor, is effectively serving life in prison for molesting young athletes under the guise of treatment -- sometimes when parents were present.
