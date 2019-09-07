Michigan State has hired former guard Lourawls "Tum Tum" Nairn Jr. as a graduate manager.
Nairn was a three-time captain for the Spartans and appeared in 137 games, starting 66. He was a freshman when Michigan State went to the Final Four in 2015.
Nairn spent the 2018-19 season as a player development assistant with the Phoenix Suns. He's spent this summer playing with the national team of the Bahamas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.