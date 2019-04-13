Students, alumni and employees of Michigan State University plan to participate in community service projects in the U.S., Asia and Middle East.
The Global Day of Service , set for Saturday, is part of a year-round initiative called "Spartans Will. Serve." In addition to projects across the U.S., there are five international sites: four in China and one in Egypt.
Efforts include helping the homeless, participating in food drives and forest restoration, as well as cleanup efforts along highways, in parks and natural areas.
Organizers say the number of international projects has grown along with the alumni base of the East Lansing school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.