Rocket Mortgage is expanding its partnership with Michigan State University Athletics for more branding throughout different Spartan athletic teams.
Starting in the 2021-2022 athletic season, the men’s basketball team will be known throughout the Breslin Center as “MSU Spartans Presented by Rocket Mortgage.” The change is part of a new five-year deal with Rocket Mortgage.
"Michigan State Athletics couldn't compete at the highest levels without the support of our corporate partners like Rocket Mortgage," said Bill Beekman, Michigan State's director of athletics. "We are appreciative of Rocket's continued commitment to the Spartans and their unwavering support of our programs."
Through the new partnership, Rocket Mortgage will also get branding throughout the Breslin Center and Spartan Stadium, which will be visible to TV audiences. The integrations include multiple static and digital placements throughout the university's athletic facilities, branding on the MSU men's and women's basketball team bench and clipboards, and logos displayed on football coach Mel Tucker's headset.
"Michigan State University is very important to our company. It is the alma mater of our Founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert, me, and many team members throughout our organization. We are honored to contribute to the university that has prepared so many of us for success," said Jay Farner, CEO of Detroit-based Rocket Mortgage. "It is our hope that our presence in MSU Athletics will make students and athletes more aware of the opportunities for them right here in Detroit with Rocket Mortgage and the many other growing companies in the city."
MSU said the company will also have a strong presence in the radio programming for Michigan State’s men’s basketball, women’s basketball, football, and hockey games.
"Michigan State football wishes to thank Rocket Mortgage for their continued support, not only of our program but for their overall support for intercollegiate athletics," Head Football Coach Mel Tucker said. "It's important for championship teams to have championship companies behind them, and Rocket has been a champion for our program for years and will be well into the future."
Rocket Mortgage has been a partner and sponsor of Michigan State Athletics since 2015.
Not "Tyler Perry's MSU Spartans Basketball Team brought to you by Tyler Perry's Tyler Perry Industries"?
It is so sad to watch college sports follow the same path that has caused the collapse of professional sports. You would think that with all that education going on that they would be capable of identifying and learning from the mistakes of others. But what ends up revealing is that the education going on in these sports-centric colleges and universities can't possibly be all that good.
