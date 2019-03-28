Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help to locate two people they suspect were involved in a shooting.
Thursday afternoon just after 12:30 a 61-year-old man was found shot in the head in the 1000 block of Bluebird Drive near Townline Lake in Montcalm County.
Troopers from the Lakeview Post responded to a call they thought was an altercation, but later found it was a drug related incident.
Suspects in the shooting are Andrea Lynn Lake, 35 and Craig Duane Lake, 31.
Andrea Lake is described as 5'5" tall and weighing about 118 lbs. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
Craig Lake is 5'10" and weighs 230 lbs. He also has brown hair and blue eyes.
The couple is believed to be driving a tan colored F-150 single cab pick-up truck with the license plate DVH3989.
Andrea Lake's 3-year-old son may also be traveling with them.
The victim, whose name was not released, was transported by Aeromed to Grand Rapids for treatment. Thursday evening his condition was not known.
Anyone with information about the incident or the location of the suspects should call the Lakeview State Police Post at (989) 352-8444, or Silent Observer at (866) 774-2345.
