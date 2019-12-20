Michigan State Police and the Office of Highway Safety Planning are encouraging safe and sober driving this holiday season.
The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign kicked off on Wednesday and will run through Jan. 1.
During the campaign, officers will be on the lookout for motorists under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
Michigan State Police reports that during the Christmas holiday last year, there were 13 fatal crashes with nine involving alcohol.
During the New Year’s holiday last year, there were nine fatal crashes with one involving alcohol.
Officials are encouraging the use of a designated driver for celebrations involving alcohol.
