Michigan State Police has created a new task force to focus on investigating medical professional suspected of illegally distributing controlled substances.
So far the Diversion Investigation Unit (DIU) has investigated two medical professionals, resulting in multiple charges for each of them.
Remona Brown from Lansing was charged with conducting a criminal enterprise, conspiracy to manufacture illegal prescriptions, healthcare fraud, and nine counts of manufacturing illegal prescriptions.
Arduth Burgess from Mason is charged with manufacturing illegal prescriptions, healthcare fraud, failing to keep records, and two counts of possessing controlled substances as well as one misdemeanor count of licensee prescription violations.
“We evolve as crime does,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police. “This is a very real and potentially deadly part of the opioid epidemic. Prescribing medically unnecessary controlled substances pushes highly addictive drugs on to our streets impacting public and patient safety.”
MSP said in June, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed executive order 2019-18 to create the Michigan Opioids Task Force, which brings together leaders from across the state.
The task force consists of multiple agencies and works to prevent and treat patients as well as educate health professionals and enforce over-prescribers.
Multiple online resources have been set up to aid in these efforts, including:
- A one-stop shop website with information and resources on the epidemic
- Resources for patients, health professionals and communities about prevention and treatment of opioid abuse
- Real-time prescription data and resources to better assess a patient's risk for substance use disorder
- Assistance with proper drug disposal of unwanted medications
- Michigan State Police providing the Angel Program for those struggling with addiction
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.