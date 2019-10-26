Mid-Michigan residents had their 18th opportunity in nine years to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft.
“It can be anything from pain medication to vitamins or anything you have laying around the house that doesn’t need to be there anymore,” said Trp. Brent Haag with Michigan State Police.
Trp. Haag said it’s an important day, especially where your health is concerned.
Michigan State Police and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration are hoping to help clean up potentially dangerous situations by participating in a Prescription Take Back Day, but Haag said it’s something they offer year-round.
“We’ve been doing this for years, today is just a national drug disposal day, but every day during Monday through Friday, people can come in and dispose of their drugs at any point while the office is open,” Haag said.
Haag said there has been a steady stream of people returning expired, unused, or unwanted prescription drugs, and it’s completely anonymous.
“There’s no paperwork you gotta fill out, all you have to do is walk in, dump it in our container over here and go on your way,” Haag said.
He said the number one reason why you should get rid of these products is for safety.
“There’s definitely concerns obviously with our opiate epidemic that’s going on right now, that’s a good opportunity if you’re no longer taking an opiate medication or a pain medication, you can get rid of that before it ends up in somebody else’s hands that shouldn’t have it,” Haag said.
To learn more about proper drug disposal, visit Take Back Day’s website.
