Detectives from Michigan State Police have released more information regarding an officer-involved shooting in Huron County.
At 10:30 p.m. on Friday, March 1, deputies from the Huron County Sheriff’s Office, with officers from the Sebewaing Police Department, were sent to a home on Meissner Court in Sebewaing to investigate a man threatening to take his own life.
Police said 59-year-old Ricky Prichard had a handgun and was inside the home with his girlfriend and his mother.
Troopers from the MSP Caro Post were sent to assist in this incident and contacted the MSP Emergency Support Team for additional help.
At 2:15 a.m. officials said Prichard shot his girlfriend who stayed inside the home with him.
Officers on the scene were forced to immediately enter the home to save the girlfriend. Police said this resulted in officers exchanging gunfire with Prichard.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's mother was unharmed after the girlfriend was injured.
Police said girlfriend was taken to Scheurer Hospital in Pigeon and then transferred Hurley Hospital in Flint where she is in stable condition.
Two emergency support team officers were placed on administrative leave.
Michigan State Police are investigating this shooting, and said an autopsy is scheduled for Monday, March 3.
The MSP Crime Laboratory from Bridgeport and Sebewaing Township EMS also responded to assist in this incident.
