Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting in Saginaw.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch paged it out at about 5:25 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23.
Central dispatch said one subject showed up at Covenant Hospital.
Police said so far the victim has been uncooperative in the investigation.
