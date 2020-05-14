Michigan State Police will be preparing for protesters at the state Capitol today in Lansing.
Attorney General Dana Nessel said police will be stricter in their enforcement.
She said the extra law enforcement isn’t about stopping constitutionally protected protests, but she wants everyone from the demonstrators to the legislators to be safe.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a similar message.
“I don’t particularly want to see people congregating period, but if people are going to come down and demonstrate, do it in a responsible way,” Whitmer said.
The Attorney General’s office is working in with MSP and the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office to make sure protests at the Capitol are peaceful and free of intimidation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.