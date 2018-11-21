Michigan State Police officials say troopers are stepping up road patrols before, during and after Thanksgiving as they aim to reduce crashes.
Enforcement focused on seat belt use as well as impaired and careless driving began Wednesday and runs through Sunday. Officials say it's one of the deadliest holiday periods for traffic crashes, with 11 fatalities last year.
The effort is part of Operation C.A.R.E., which stands for Crash Awareness and Reduction Efforts. The national program began in 1977 as a joint effort between the Michigan and Indiana state police agencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.