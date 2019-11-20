Michigan State Police Trooper saves overdosing driver

Michigan State Police posted dashcam video of a trooper pulling over to help save the life of a driver who overdosed on Monday.
Trooper Meghan Neidy responded to reports of reckless driving and a crash in Detroit.
When she arrived, she found the driver unconscious amid signs of a drug overdose.
In a series of tweets, Michigan State Police said Neidy gave the driver two doses of Narcan and rubbed the driver’s sternum until they woke up.
The driver was then taken to the hospital.
They will likely face charges for driving under the influence.
