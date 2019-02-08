Troopers from the Michigan State Police Bay Region post are asking for the public’s help in their efforts to identify a man.
Police said he was spotted leaving a Walmart in Lansing in September.
Troopers believe he can help in a fraud investigation.
Anyone that can help identify him is asked to call (989) 495-5555.
