A state police squad based in a mid-Michigan city has moved out of a deteriorating prison after more than a decade.
The Daily News of Greenville reports that the Ionia detachment of the Michigan State Police relocated last month to a new building in the city. A dozen state police officers will now work under the same roof as the Ionia County Central Dispatch, the agency responsible for answering all emergency and non-emergency calls in the area.
The Ionia detachment has been operating out of the old Riverside Correctional Facility building since 2006.
Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Gautz says the old prison is in such bad shape that it's more cost effective for the squad to move than pay for the facility's upkeep.
