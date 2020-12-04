Michigan State Police are warning residents about scam calls that claim to be from Amazon and Apple.
On Thursday, Dec. 3, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said that scammers are calling consumers and posing as both Amazon and Apple representatives.
These scammers will claim that there is a suspicious purchase, lost package, or unfilled order or there is an issue with your iCloud account, police say.
MSP said in both of these scenarios, the scammers say that you can press one to speak with a customer service representative or they will give you a phone number to call.
Police are urging residents to not do either of these options as it’s an attempt to steal your personal information, such as an account password or a credit card number.
If you get an unexpected call or message about a problem with any of your accounts, hang up.
Anyone who believes there is a legitimate problem with their account should contact the company through its customer service and support.
