The Michigan State Police post in West Branch has recently taken several complaints of residents being scammed using gift cards.
Investigators said victims were called and told they needed to either pay for high-end electronics purchased in their name or they would run into legal trouble. Other victims were called by a “relative” who was arrested, and need their bond to be paid, MSP said.
The scammers demanded payment by gift card numbers being provided over the phone. The scams originate overseas, state police said.
Police are encouraging residents to take a moment and think “does this seem right?”
Investigators are encouraging residents to talk with friends and family or call the local police department before taking any action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.