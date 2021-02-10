FILE - In this Monday, May 18, 2020 file photo, Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clark Lake, speaks in downtown Grand Rapids, Mich. Shirkey on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, sought to downplay his recent meeting with Donald Trump amid the president's efforts to challenge Joe Biden's win in Michigan, saying Republicans told Trump that state law clearly does not give legislators a say in awarding electoral votes.(Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File)