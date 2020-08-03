State Sen. Tom Barrett released announced Sunday, Aug. 2 that he tested positive for COVID-19.
Barrett said he tested positive after a routine screening on Friday, July 31.
The senator said he did not have any significant symptoms at the time and will be self-isolating according to medical guidelines.
“I have done my best to make contact with those I have been around in the past couple weeks so that they may also seek medical advice,” Barrett’s statement reads in part.
His statement went on to say he is looking forward to getting back to his normal work schedule as soon as possible.
Barrett represents the 24th District, which includes Shiawassee, Clinton, and Eaton counties as well as part of Ingham County.
