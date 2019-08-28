Authorities have accused two Michigan State University students of making a false terror threat against the school's president.
The Lansing State Journal reports Wednesday that 20-year-old Jennifer Spicer and 18-year-old Rami Souguir have been charged with making a false report or threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime. Officials say the accusations stem from a post on the social media service Reddit.
Souguir's attorney Chris Wickman says his client posted it as a joke and deleted it once he realized it was being taken seriously. He adds Souguir did not intend harm.
The computer science students were released Tuesday on $10,000 bonds. A judge ordered no contact with President Samuel Stanley Jr., and they are banned from campus.
Each faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
