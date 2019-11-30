Global experts on environmental science and inland fisheries will receive honorary doctorates in science at Michigan State University.
Stanford University ecologist and biology professor Harold Mooney plans to attend the Dec. 14 fall commencement's advanced degree ceremonies to receive his honorary degree. His research ranges from the physiological ecology of plants to global environmental stability.
Robin Welcomme also will be honored but won't be in attendance. His research into inland fisheries has boosted awareness of how they contribute to food security, human health and prosperity.
Meijer Inc. co-chairman Doug Meijer and HGTV co-founder Susan Packard will speak at the undergraduate ceremonies.
