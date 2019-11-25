Michigan State Police say a trooper was injured when a suspect's car struck the officer as the driver sped away from a traffic stop.
Police say troopers had stopped a Jeep Cherokee for speeding along Interstate 94 in Berrien County about 3 a.m. Monday when its driver accelerated and raced away, leaving an officer with minor injuries.
The suspect's vehicle continued east on I-94 in southwestern Michigan, with police in pursuit, before exiting in Bridgman and getting onto westbound lanes of I-94.
Police say the Jeep Cherokee then struck a tractor-trailer and rolled before striking a second tractor-trailer.
The Jeep Cherokee's driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated, fleeing and eluding police and resisting/obstructing police.
Police say the driver and three passengers are all from the Chicago area.
