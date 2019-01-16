A Michigan State University trustee says the board will seek to oust interim school President John Engler if he doesn't resign amid criticism of his handling of the fallout around disgraced ex-sports medicine doctor Larry Nassar.
Brian Mosallam told The Associated Press Wednesday that if Engler "doesn't resign, we are going to vote to remove him."
Mosallam, a Democrat, also said he believes "the votes are there" to get rid of Engler. The board will hold a special meeting Thursday in East Lansing.
Engler has been criticized for his comments about women sexually assaulted by Nassar.
Engler told The Detroit News Editorial Board Friday that women sexually assaulted by the now-imprisoned Nassar have been in the "spotlight" and are "still enjoying that moment at times, you know, the awards and recognition."
The AP left messages Thursday seeking comment from Engler, who was hired last February after following the January 2018 resignation of president Lou Anna Simon.
