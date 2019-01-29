Michigan State University has announced there are no classes for students on Jan. 30.
The university said all locations will have classes suspended, beginning at 8 a.m., due to anticipated severe wind chills below -20 degrees.
Full-time faculty and staff are expected to report to work unless prior arrangements have been made.
Delta College has announced that the main campus and all learning centers will also be closed on Wednesday.
