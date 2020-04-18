The president of Michigan State University said tuition rates will remain frozen in fall to ease pressure on families whose finances have been affected by the coronavirus.
Samuel Stanley Jr. says he's trying to ensure that "students can stay in our Spartan family." Under a previous budget plan, tuition rates were also frozen in 2019.
Trustees will vote on tuition at their next meeting. Separately, Stanley is taking a 10% pay cut. University executives will take cuts of 2% to 7%, at least through June.
Central Michigan University said it will keep the same undergraduate tuition rates. The University of Michigan hasn't disclosed its plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.