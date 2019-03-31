Michigan State played Duke in the fourth round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
The Spartans won 68 to 67.
MSU vs. Texas Tech will tip-off 40 minutes after the conclusion of the Virginia vs. Auburn national semifinal game, which begins at 6:09 p.m. on WNEM this Saturday, April 6
6:55 p.m.
Michigan State and Duke are headed for a tight finish just like every other regional final.
The Spartans lead 63-61 with 3:32 left on the tournament's No. 1 overall seed. Duke has won two straight games that came down to the final play and could be headed there again.
Cassius Winston has 20 points for Michigan State, while Zion Williamson has 22 points and 13 rebounds for Duke.
6:20 p.m.
Auburn forward Chuma Okeke's left knee was in so much pain that he planned to watch the regional final against Kentucky from his hotel and await the return flight to Alabama.
It was late in the first half that Okeke realized he needed to be at Sprint Center.
The sophomore told a member of the Auburn staff that he'd changed his mind, and Okeke was soon being wheeled into the building in downtown Kansas City. He finally made it to the floor at the under-16 media timeout, and watched the rest of the Tigers' victory from behind the Auburn bench.
"I just think he had to be there," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said.
Okeke is scheduled to have surgery on his torn ACL, which he hurt in the team's Sweet 16 win, on Tuesday. It's unclear whether he plans to accompany the Tigers to Minneapolis for the Final Four next weekend.
-- Dave Skretta reporting from Kansas City, Missouri.
6:10 p.m.
Kentucky sophomore PJ Washington says he has not decided whether to declare for the NBA Draft after the second-seeded Wildcats lost to Auburn in the regional semifinals to end their season.
The same for freshman guards Keldon Johnson, Ashton Hagans and Tyler Herro, who said: "Take it one step at a time. Not too sure what I'm doing, obviously. Just not sure."
All of them are projected to be first-round picks if they decide to leave early.
This is nothing new for coach John Calipari, of course. He routinely sends a handful of players into the draft. And he already has a strong recruiting class ready to step in, headlined by five-star prospects Khalil Whitney, Tyrese Maxey and Keion Brooks.
-- Dave Skretta reporting from Kansas City, Missouri.
5:55 p.m.
Michigan State ended the first half with a 13-point run to take a 34-30 lead over Duke at the break in the East Region final.
Cassius Winston, the Big Ten Player of the Year, scored eight of his team-high 12 points in that spurt. That followed a 12-0 run by the Blue Devils that put them ahead 30-21.
But No. 1 overall seed Duke went scoreless over the final 5 minutes, 20 seconds of the half, repeatedly turning the ball over.
R.J. Barrett leads Duke with 12 points. Zion Williamson has seven points and six rebounds so far.
The winner will earn the last berth in next weekend's Final Four and will face West Region champ Texas Tech in the national semifinals.
5:10 p.m.
Cam Reddish has checked into the game for Duke about two minutes into the East Region final.
Reddish missed the Sweet 16 victory over Virginia Tech with an injured left knee. That was the first game all season the freshman forward hadn't started.
He didn't start Sunday against Michigan State, either, but quickly was on the floor.
