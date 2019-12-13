A federal appeals court ruled in favor of MSU.
The court says the female students didn't show that Michigan State was deliberately indifferent to their initial complaints and that they suffered additional harassment as a result.
The alleged incidents preceded the Larry Nassar scandal at Michigan State.
The school promised in September to make substantial changes to how it follows Title IX, a federal law forbidding discrimination based on gender in education.
